Traffic

London police, OPP shift focus to road safety for Thanksgiving weekend

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 11, 2019 7:50 am
London police are joining forces with local OPP to remind motorists of the impact their actions can have during the long weekend.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and with it comes the promise of delicious meals and much-needed time off.

While turkey may be top of mind for most, London police and OPP will be shifting their focus elsewhere.

Friday marks the launch of Operation Impact, an annual national awareness campaign that aims to remind drivers of the impact of their actions.

With Thanksgiving travelling comes busy roads and traffic-heavy highways.

To prepare, officers are keeping an eye out for what they refer to as the “big four” — distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and lack of seatbelt use.

These traffic offences pose a significant danger to the safety of drivers, passengers and other road users, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

A release from London police says motor vehicles kill 2,000 Canadians and injure more than 150,000 every year.

Locally, there have been 46 collision-related deaths and hundreds of injuries in the past five years.

Operation Impact will see an increased police presence on local roads and London-area highways over the long weekend.

