Economy

London-St. Thomas jobless rate rises to 6.5% in September

By Devon Peacock 980 CFPL
Posted October 11, 2019 9:01 am
Canada lost 24,200 jobs last month and its unemployment rate moved up to 5.7 per cent to give the economy its weakest three-month stretch of job creation since early 2018. A steel worker builds a structure in Ottawa on Monday, March 5, 2018. Even with the July decline, compared to a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added a healthy dose of 353,000 new positions almost all of which were full time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
Sean Kilpatrick/CP

London’s jobless rate rose for the third straight month in September.

Stats Canada reports the unemployment rate rose to 6.5 per cent last month even though the local economy created 2,900 jobs. The increase is due to the fact both the labour force and the number of people claiming unemployment also increased.

Over the past two months, 7,000 jobs have been created in London.

The city’s labour participation rate also ticked up slightly to 59 per cent, but continues to be one of the worst in the country.

Nationally, 54,000 jobs were created in September. Statistics Canada says the national unemployment rate dipped slightly to 5.5 per cent. The jobs growth was largely concentrated in the health-care sector, and notes gains in the number of public-sector and self-employed workers.

The report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined.

The agency’s latest labour force survey says the country saw a rush last month of 49,400 new positions in services industries, but a drop of 21,000 jobs in the private sector.

Young workers aged 15 to 24 years old saw drops in the ranks of full- and part-time workers, inching their unemployment rate to 11.9 per cent, not all that dissimilar from the same time one year ago.

Compared with a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added 456,000 jobs, for an increase of 2.4 per cent.

With files from the Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
LondonLondon OntarioUnemployment RateStats CanadaLondon regionjob creationjobless ratelondon-st. thomas jobless rate
