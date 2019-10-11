Police investigate early morning crash that sends 1 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an early morning crash that sent one person to hospital.

Police say just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Connaught Avenue.

The vehicle was driving north, according to police, when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree and fire hydrant.

The driver was rushed to hospital with what police believe to be life-threatening injuries. The passenger was treated and has since been released.

Police have closed the northbound lane of Connaught Avenue between Quinpool Road and Oak Street while it investigates.

