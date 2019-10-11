Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Investigations

Police investigate early morning crash that sends 1 to hospital

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 3:41 am
Updated October 11, 2019 8:33 am
Police close off part of Connaught Avenue as it investigates single-vehicle crash.
Police close off part of Connaught Avenue as it investigates single-vehicle crash. Ashley Field/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an early morning crash that sent one person to hospital.

Police say just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Connaught Avenue.

The vehicle was driving north, according to police, when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree and fire hydrant.

The driver was rushed to hospital with what police believe to be life-threatening injuries. The passenger was treated and has since been released.

Police have closed the northbound lane of Connaught Avenue between Quinpool Road and Oak Street while it investigates.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Halifax Regional Policehalifax policeHRPConnaught AvenueHalifax accident
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.