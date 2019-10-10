Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Financial struggles lead to staffing cuts at Edmonton addictions recovery centre

By Tom Vernon Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 7:26 pm
Updated October 10, 2019 7:27 pm
Edmonton's Our House Addiction Recovery Centre.
Edmonton's Our House Addiction Recovery Centre. File/Global News

Residents at Our House Addictions Recovery Centre in Edmonton are concerned staffing cuts will have an impact on the programs they’re receiving, and are hopeful the UCP government will help the facility out through increased funding.

READ MORE: Addictions recovery centre seeks provincial funding to meet increased demand

The centre offers a year-long residency program for men struggling with addictions.

“This program is, by far, one of the most in depth that I’ve encountered,” said David Olchowecki, who is currently going through the program.

Tweet This

Olcohowecki said clients found out this week two counselors, plus an overnight staff member, were let go due to financial shortfalls.

“As of right now, they’ve had to take a step back for the next couple of days as they try and figure out exactly how to schedule all the programs that are there.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kenney announces funding for 4,000 addictions treatment spaces in Alberta

The facility receives funding from Alberta Health, and also does fundraising, but margins are tight. Needed renovations to the kitchen also took a big bite out of the bottom line.

READ MORE: ‘We would hate to close’: Edmonton addictions centre struggling with $400K in repairs

The UCP government has promised to increase addictions recovery supports in Alberta, committing to 4,000 additional spaces.

Facilities will soon be required to have a government-issued licence to operate. At that point, funding decisions will be made and Our House will have an opportunity to make its case.

“They compete to get the best proposal, and whoever fits into the standard we set will receive the funding from us,” said Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Alberta politicsJason KenneyAlberta healthAlberta BudgetAlberta UCPAlberta budget 2019Jason LuanOur Houseaddictions recoveryAddictions Recovery Centreedmonton addictions recovery
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.