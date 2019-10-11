Thanksgiving 2019: What’s opened and closed in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Between the turkey dinner and pumpkin pie, Guelph residents will be faced with several closures and service reductions on Thanksgiving.

If you have to grab those last-minute items for your holiday feast, there are not many options for the holiday Monday.

Here’s a list of what’s opened and closed in the Royal City on Monday, Oct. 14.

Stone Road Mall’s doors will be locked along with many other retailers in Guelph. Customers should call ahead to confirm store hours.

Most grocery stores are shutting down for the day as well.

All LCBO locations will be closed, but a pair of Beer Stores will be open for business: 111 Silvercreek Pkwy. and 710 Woolwich St.

Local craft breweries, including Royal City Brewing and Wellington Brewery, will also open their taprooms.

There will be no waste collection on Monday and collection will be pushed back a day for the rest of the week.

City buildings, library branches and museums will be closed for the day, as will the city’s recreation and community centres.

Guelph Transit will have staggered hourly service from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and there will be mobility service from 9:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule.

The City of Guelph is reminding the community that fireworks are not permitting on Thanksgiving weekend. Complaints can be made to Guelph police through their non-emergency line, 519-824-1212.