Thanksgiving 2019: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

As Thanksgiving approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed over the long weekend in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Thanksgiving

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

On Monday, Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule.

The Ainslie Street Terminal will be open between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

On Monday, GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

There will be regular curbside waste collection.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All LCBO stores will be closed.

Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The list includes:

• 250 Bleams Road, Kitchener

• 200 Franklin Boulevard, Cambridge

• 150 Holiday Inn Drive, Cambridge

• 70 Weber Street North, Waterloo

• 624 King Street North, Waterloo

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Thanksgiving

• Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

The following are closed in Cambridge:

• George Hancock pool

• McDougall Cottage

• Fashion History Museum

• Cambridge Centre for the Arts

• All other community centres, arenas, indoor swimming pools and libraries

• City hall

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Thanksgiving

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following are open in Kitchener:

• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

• Homer Watson House & Gallery

• Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at Weber and Frederick streets at 8:30 a.m.

• Activa Sportsplex which includes the Lyle S. Hallman walking track will open at 7 a.m.

• All public arenas are open including the Aud as the Kitchener Rangers host the Sudbury Wolves at 2 p.m.

The following are closed in Kitchener:

• Kitchener Market

• All indoor swimming pools and community centres

• Budd Park indoor facility

• All Kitchener Public Library locations

• Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

• Joseph Schneider Haus

• THEMUSEUM

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Thanksgiving

The following are closed in Waterloo:

• Albert McCormick Community Centre

• Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer and Sports Centre

• Moses Springer Community Centre

• Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex (building)

• Adult Rec Centre, Wing 404

• Waterloo City Hall

• Waterloo Service Centre

• RIM Park

• WRMC