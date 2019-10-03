Menu

Guelph’s Niska Bridge reopened after year-long replacement project

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 3, 2019 3:50 pm
The City of Guelph says the Niska Bridge reopened on Thursday after a year-long bridge replacement project.
The Niska Bridge in Guelph has reopened for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians following a year-long replacement project, the city announced on Thursday.

The city said the cost of the project was about $6 million and it came in on budget and on time.

The work also included upgrading stormwater drains and adding four on-street parking spaces for people who want to view or explore the area.

READ MORE: Guelph’s new Niska Bridge ready to open on time, on budget, city says

Unlike the old one-lane Bailey Bridge, the new bridge can accommodate two-way traffic and it has a separated multi-use path for people walking and biking.

The city said the road was rebuilt with slight shifts approaching the bridge rather than straight on, a feature they hope helps reduce traffic speeds.

Story continues below advertisement

Niska Road is now a truck exclusion zone and transport trucks are not permitted on the new structure. The city said staff are working to have this change added to various navigation applications, and the new rule will be enforced by Guelph police.

