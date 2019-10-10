85-year-old Vancouver Island man beaten in road rage incident

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP on Vancouver Island are looking for the driver who allegedly punched an 85-year-old Crofton man repeatedly in a road rage incident.

Police said it happened around noon on Wednesday, when the victim was driving along Herd Road towards Duncan.

According to the RCMP, the senior was tailgated by someone driving a truck who “did not seem pleased with his rate of speed.”

The truck driver then pulled over in the 2500-block of Herd Road, and the victim pulled in behind him.

“After a short conversation, the unknown male smashed the driver’s side window and then punched the 85-year-old man repeatedly in the face and head,” according to an RCMP media release.

The suspect also allegedly smashed the passenger side window, before taking off in his truck.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital, but could not speak to the extent of his injuries.

“We are asking for the unknown driver of this truck to please come forward and speak with the police,” said Sgt. Trevor Busch, Operations Support NCO in a statement.

“This elderly man did not deserve to be treated this way.”

Police are now looking for a silver, third-generation Dodge Ram with an extended cab. Investigators said the truck had a white canopy with tinted side and rear glass and dark aftermarket rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, or Cowichan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to stay anonymous.