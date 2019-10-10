Hunting incident in Madawaska Valley leads to weapons charges

Officers are investigating after a person was shot and seriously injured in a hunting incident in Madawaska Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Killaloe OPP say they responded Tuesday at about 3:25 p.m., to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound on Siberia Road.
The 40-year-old victim from Madawaska Valley was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, OPP say.
As a result of the investigation, Shawn Russell, 35, also from Madawaska Valley, was charged with careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.
Russell was released on a promise to appear in court Nov. 1,3 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Killaloe.
Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
