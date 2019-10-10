Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Advance voting starts Friday. Here’s what you need to know to cast an early ballot

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 11:46 am
How to vote in the 2019 federal election
WATCH: Marie-France Kenny from Elections Canada explains the voting process and how people can vote on Oct. 21 in the 2019 federal election — either at advance polls or on election day.

Canadians who have already made up their minds in the federal election or who think they will be busy on Oct. 21 can cast an early ballot starting Friday.

Advance polling begins on Friday, Oct. 11 and runs through the Thanksgiving weekend until Monday, Oct. 14.

Polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Voters’ assigned advanced polling stations are listed on the voter identification cards mailed to their homes.

Voters can also find out where to vote early at the Elections Canada website or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

Voters can also cast an early ballot at any Elections Canada office until 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Story continues below advertisement

As with ballots cast on election day, voters will need to bring the appropriate ID.

This means either one piece of government-issued photo ID or two pieces of ID with the voter’s name on it, at least one of which has their address, such as their voter ID card or a bank statement.

Citizens without ID can still vote but must be accompanied by someone with ID who knows them and is registered to vote at the same polling station.

In the 2015 election, 3,677,2017 voters cast advance ballots, representing 20.8 per cent of all votes cast.

Elections Canada says that was a 74 per cent jump from the 2011 election, when 2,111,542 voters (14 per cent of all ballots) voted early.

Election day is Oct. 21.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
