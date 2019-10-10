Advance voting starts Friday. Here’s what you need to know to cast an early ballot

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians who have already made up their minds in the federal election or who think they will be busy on Oct. 21 can cast an early ballot starting Friday.

Advance polling begins on Friday, Oct. 11 and runs through the Thanksgiving weekend until Monday, Oct. 14.

Polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Voters’ assigned advanced polling stations are listed on the voter identification cards mailed to their homes.

Voters can also find out where to vote early at the Elections Canada website or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

Voters can also cast an early ballot at any Elections Canada office until 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.

As with ballots cast on election day, voters will need to bring the appropriate ID.

This means either one piece of government-issued photo ID or two pieces of ID with the voter’s name on it, at least one of which has their address, such as their voter ID card or a bank statement.

Citizens without ID can still vote but must be accompanied by someone with ID who knows them and is registered to vote at the same polling station.

In the 2015 election, 3,677,2017 voters cast advance ballots, representing 20.8 per cent of all votes cast.

Elections Canada says that was a 74 per cent jump from the 2011 election, when 2,111,542 voters (14 per cent of all ballots) voted early.

Election day is Oct. 21.