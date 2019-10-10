Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus workers to hold strike vote Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 11:11 am
A view of the barrier installed in one bus for six months.
Metro Vancouver transit workers are holding an all-day strike vote on Thursday. Sergio Magro / Global News

The union that represents more than 5,000 Metro Vancouver transit workers is scheduled to hold an all-day strike vote on Thursday.

Unifor locals 111 and 2200, which represent bus drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers, say that talks with the Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC), a subsidiary of TransLink, broke down last Thursday.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus workers to hold strike vote Oct. 10

The union says workers have been without a contract since March 31 and are demanding better wages, benefits and working conditions.

If a majority of members vote in favour of job action, union leadership would have a 90-day strike mandate.

Greater Vancouver bus drivers threaten to strike
Greater Vancouver bus drivers threaten to strike

In that situation, the union says it would give the employer and the public a 72-hour strike notice if workers were walking off the job.

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday’s vote runs from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Blue Bus drivers in West Vancouver vote to strike

The union and the CMBC are expected to head back to the table for the next round of bargaining next Tuesday.

Unifor and the CMBC reached a three-year deal in summer 2016 after three months of labour uncertainty following a 98 per cent strike vote in April of that year.

If CMBC workers strike, it will be the first time since workers walked off the job during a four-month transit strike in 2001.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
TransLinkUniforSeaBusStrike voteBus StrikeCoast Mountain Bus Companybus driver strike votebus strike voteSeaBus striketranslink bus striketranslink strike voteunifor 111unifor 2200
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.