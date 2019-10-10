Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus workers to hold strike vote Thursday

The union that represents more than 5,000 Metro Vancouver transit workers is scheduled to hold an all-day strike vote on Thursday.
Unifor locals 111 and 2200, which represent bus drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers, say that talks with the Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC), a subsidiary of TransLink, broke down last Thursday.
The union says workers have been without a contract since March 31 and are demanding better wages, benefits and working conditions.
If a majority of members vote in favour of job action, union leadership would have a 90-day strike mandate.
In that situation, the union says it would give the employer and the public a 72-hour strike notice if workers were walking off the job.
Thursday’s vote runs from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The union and the CMBC are expected to head back to the table for the next round of bargaining next Tuesday.
Unifor and the CMBC reached a three-year deal in summer 2016 after three months of labour uncertainty following a 98 per cent strike vote in April of that year.
If CMBC workers strike, it will be the first time since workers walked off the job during a four-month transit strike in 2001.
