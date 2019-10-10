Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus workers to hold strike vote Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The union that represents more than 5,000 Metro Vancouver transit workers is scheduled to hold an all-day strike vote on Thursday.

Unifor locals 111 and 2200, which represent bus drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers, say that talks with the Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC), a subsidiary of TransLink, broke down last Thursday.

The union says workers have been without a contract since March 31 and are demanding better wages, benefits and working conditions.

If a majority of members vote in favour of job action, union leadership would have a 90-day strike mandate.

In that situation, the union says it would give the employer and the public a 72-hour strike notice if workers were walking off the job.

Thursday’s vote runs from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The union and the CMBC are expected to head back to the table for the next round of bargaining next Tuesday.

Unifor and the CMBC reached a three-year deal in summer 2016 after three months of labour uncertainty following a 98 per cent strike vote in April of that year.

If CMBC workers strike, it will be the first time since workers walked off the job during a four-month transit strike in 2001.