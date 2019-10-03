Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus workers to hold strike vote Oct. 10

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver transit riders could find themselves in the lurch as talks break down between bus drivers and mechanics and their employer.

Unifor locals 111 and 2200, which represents more than 5,000 bus drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers say talks have broken down with the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

The union has scheduled a strike vote for Oct. 10.

The union says employees have been working without a contract since March 31. Workers say they want better wages, benefits and working conditions.

Unifor points to an 18 per cent jump in ridership between 2016 and 2018 and a 36 per cent increase in overcrowded bus trips over the same period as signs that workers are being stretched.

Global News has requested comment from TransLink and the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

Unifor and the Coast Mountain Bus Company reached a three-year deal in the summer of 2016, heading off a strike after the union voted 98 per cent in favour of job action.

If Coast Mountain Bus Company workers do strike, it will be the first time since workers walked off the job during a four-month transit strike in 2001.