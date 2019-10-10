Saskatoon Blades down Vancouver Giants for 1st home win of the season

The Saskatoon Blades‘ power play helped them pick up their first home win of the season.
The Blades downed the Vancouver Giants 2-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.
Nolan Kneen scored the game winner on the power play with 6:32 left in the third period. It was his first goal of the season.
Chase Wouters scored with the man advantage 1:18 into the first period to give the Blades an early 1-0 lead.
Dylan Plouffe tied the game nine minutes into the third period.
Nolan Maier stopped 30 of the Giants’ 31 shots on goal to pick up the win. Trent Miner made 29 saves in the loss, including stopping Riley McKay on a penalty shot in the first period.
McKay was held off the score sheet, snapping a five-game point streak.
The Blades (4-3-1) are back in action on Friday when they travel to Brandon, Man., to take on the Wheat Kings.
