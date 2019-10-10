Saskatoon Blades down Vancouver Giants for 1st home win of the season

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Blades‘ power play helped them pick up their first home win of the season.

The Blades downed the Vancouver Giants 2-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades still seeking first home win of season

Nolan Kneen scored the game winner on the power play with 6:32 left in the third period. It was his first goal of the season.

Chase Wouters scored with the man advantage 1:18 into the first period to give the Blades an early 1-0 lead.

Dylan Plouffe tied the game nine minutes into the third period.

READ MORE: Brandon Wheat Kings down Saskatoon Blades in shootout

Nolan Maier stopped 30 of the Giants’ 31 shots on goal to pick up the win. Trent Miner made 29 saves in the loss, including stopping Riley McKay on a penalty shot in the first period.

Story continues below advertisement

McKay was held off the score sheet, snapping a five-game point streak.

The Blades (4-3-1) are back in action on Friday when they travel to Brandon, Man., to take on the Wheat Kings.