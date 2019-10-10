Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatoon Blades down Vancouver Giants for 1st home win of the season

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 9:07 am
WATCH: Highlights of the Saskatoon Blades' win over the Vancouver Giants

The Saskatoon Blades‘ power play helped them pick up their first home win of the season.

The Blades downed the Vancouver Giants 2-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Related News

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades still seeking first home win of season

Nolan Kneen scored the game winner on the power play with 6:32 left in the third period. It was his first goal of the season.

Chase Wouters scored with the man advantage 1:18 into the first period to give the Blades an early 1-0 lead.

Dylan Plouffe tied the game nine minutes into the third period.

READ MORE: Brandon Wheat Kings down Saskatoon Blades in shootout

Nolan Maier stopped 30 of the Giants’ 31 shots on goal to pick up the win. Trent Miner made 29 saves in the loss, including stopping Riley McKay on a penalty shot in the first period.

Story continues below advertisement

McKay was held off the score sheet, snapping a five-game point streak.

The Blades (4-3-1) are back in action on Friday when they travel to Brandon, Man., to take on the Wheat Kings.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HockeySaskatoon SportsWHLSaskatoon BladesWestern Hockey LeagueBlades HockeySaskatoon Blades hockeyVancouver GiantsSaskatoonBladesSaskatoon HockeySaskatoon WHL hockey
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.