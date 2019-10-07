Brandon Wheat Kings down Saskatoon Blades in shootout

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Blades are still looking for the first home win of the season.

The Brandon Wheat Kings downed the Blades 5-4 in a shootout on Sunday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Blades were unable to hold a 4-2 lead late in the game.

Ridly Greig scored his second goal of the game with 1:05 left to go in the third period.

Connor Gutenberg tied the game 23 seconds later with his first goal of the season.

Neither team could find the back of the net in overtime, sending the game to a shootout.

Saskatoon was unable to beat Jiri Patera while Brandon scored twice on Nolan Maier to pick up the win.

Lynden McCallum scored the other goal for the Wheat Kings (3-4-0-0).

Tristen Robins, Zach Huber, Kyle Crnkovic and Riley McKay scored for the Blades (3-3-0-1).

Patera made 26 saves to pick up the win. Maier had 29 saves in the loss.

The Blades are back in action on Wednesday when the Vancouver Giants travel to Saskatoon.

