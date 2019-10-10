Menu

Crime

Hamilton man dead after hit-and-run on the Mountain: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 8:24 am
Hamilton police are investigating after they say a man was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Wednesday.
Hamilton police are investigating after they say a man was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Wednesday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses after a 65-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision on the Mountain late Wednesday night.

Police say they were called out to a location near Mohawk Road East and Seven Oaks Drive just after 11 p.m. for a report of a fail-to-remain crash.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly discovered the victim on the roadway by an apartment complex at 270 Mohawk Rd. E.

Reconstruction unit investigators believe the man was hit as he crossed Mohawk Road in front of the building.

The vehicle involved in the incident is believed to have continued travelling eastbound.

Police are appealing for witnesses in the area to come forward.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

TAGS
CrimeHamiltonHamilton Crimefail to remain collisionhamilton hit and runmohawk road easthamilton fail to remain collisionhit and run on the MountainMohawk Road fail to remainmohawk road hit and runMountain hit and runseven oaks drive
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.