Kingston barber celebrating 50 years and cutting strong

More than five decades doing the same job could get boring for some, but not for one Kingston barber.

To put it in perspective, Paolo Rizzo opened his shop on Barrie Street about two months after the Woodstock Music Festival. For him, it really is a case of spanning several generations of customers.

This year marks the 50th year of Rizzo running his own barber business here in the Limestone City.

“I don’t have to do it, I could retire, but I still enjoying it so I’d like to keep on going for a little while yet.”

Rizzo has been at the same location at 336 Barrie St. for 36 years now, having moved across the street from his first shop.

And his are still the old school ways.

“Everything goes faster now. We kind of sometimes compromise quality a little bit for quantity. That’s the way I see it, but I’m old fashioned, so I try to enjoy what I’m doing. If it takes a little more time, then that’s OK.”

And that’s just fine with his customers. David Hahn has been getting his hair cut by Rizzo for over 30 years now.

“There’s a lot of change in the world, a lot of things are unstable and I like to have the stability of my continuing relationship with my barber. It’s an important part of my life.”

Even at almost 75 years old, Rizzo continues to work six days a week and if you’re coming in for a cut, you better get ready to talk sports like hockey or in particular Italian soccer.

“Hey, the Azzurri. They had some glory years but the last number of years haven’t been that great but I think we’re back on track again.”

The father of three and grandfather of six is also celebrating 50 years of marriage.