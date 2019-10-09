Scammers already selling fake ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Toronto before real ones go on sale

Send this page to someone via email

Despite tickets not going on sale for the Toronto run of Hamilton the musical until late October, scammers are already promoting fake ones online.

The award-winning musical will run from Feb. 11 to May 17, 2020 at the Ed Mirvish Theatre. Tickets go on sale Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased directly from the box office or online. However, both options are ultimately determined by a lottery system.

People can lineup at the Ed Mirvish Theatre Box Office and wristbands will be given out between 8 and 8:45 a.m. There is no overnight camping permitted and a person’s place in line does not determine the order in which the tickets are handed out.

A random drawing will occur and if an individual’s wristband number is called, they have a certain amount of time to buy the tickets.

For those individuals who wish to purchase their tickets online, they are asked to go on the Mirvish website before 8:59 a.m. where they will be placed in a “virtual waiting room.”

At 9 a.m., everyone in the virtual room will be randomly assigned a place in line and an email will come to their inbox if it is their time to buy tickets. They will have 20 minutes to buy from the moment the email arrives in their inbox. Furthermore, they will have 10 minutes to complete their purchase.

Individuals are allowed a maximum of four tickets per household. Prices range between $50 to $250 with a select number of premium seats for $499. There will also be a lottery of 40 $10 tickets for each schedule performance.

Producer Jeffrey Seller emphasized in a press release that a person’s safest option to buy tickets is directly from Mirvish.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” he said.

“There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Toronto engagement should be made through Mirvish.com.”

Mirvish sent out a warning on Wednesday about fraudulent sites already promoting their own sales of tickets.

Tickets are being offered on some sites for upwards of US$1,000 with service fees in some cases of over US$120.

“Tickets for Hamilton in Toronto are not yet on-sale and do not go on sale until October 28, 2019,” the press release continued.

“If you see tickets for many hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker. There is no guarantee these tickets are genuine.”

Hamilton the musical is the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton.