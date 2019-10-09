Highway 97 through West Kelowna affected by traffic incident

Send this page to someone via email

A two-car accident is affecting traffic along Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

The incident is located near Elk Road, or the shopping area that houses Wal-Mart, HSBC and other businesses, and is affecting northbound traffic towards Kelowna.

The collision involved a black Cavalier and a white Envoy.

It appears the Cavalier crossed over into the northbound lanes, and took the brunt of the collision with the northbound Envoy, though police have yet to confirm any details.

Only the northbound lanes are affected by the incident, with traffic slowly moving past the scene. It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

