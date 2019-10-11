Bob Layton: Bridge bandits

Send this page to someone via email

Were you caught in that massive traffic delay caused by climate activists on Monday?

Ward Three Councillor Jon Dziadyk took to social media to condemn the protest, in his words, “while good people tried to get to work.”

“Another reason why I voted against the ‘Climate Emergency‘ that was passed by Council,” he said. “Let’s recognize that our environmental record is pretty damn good.”

He got lots of likes.

Yes, our council does consider the environment in many aspects.

It’s interesting how people willingly affect each other.

The day before the bridge blockade, at the convention centre, people were using their skills and giving their time and their compassion to help the homeless, with everything from hairdos to tax clues.

In like form, police who had the power to arrest and handcuff and drag away these selfish, publicity-seeking demonstrators, instead used their training and their good sense and their bodies to protect the protesters from the angry drivers.

The protesters, expecting to be arrested, were not. Just as the protesters might have expected to see the name of their organization here, but do not.

Some people in our society willingly help us with what we need.

Others try to force us to do what they want.

What kind of city do you want?

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.