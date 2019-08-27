City of Edmonton declares climate emergency

Edmonton city council officially declared a climate emergency on Tuesday.

Ten councillors voted in favour of making the declaration, while also paving the way for actionable steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Edmonton.

Council passed two resolutions Tuesday: a plan to respond to climate change – with a revised Community Energy Transition Strategy – and the climate emergency declaration.

“This is a response to science first and foremost,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “I’m very comfortable in taking an evidence-based approach to this policy question.

“I think the fact we are a resource-producing and energy-producing region equips us to be energy problem solvers.”

For supporters, the move is more than symbolic; it also means council can bring in an eight-step plan based on recommendations from the auditor. The city agreed with all eight recommendations and will implement four this year and four by next summer.

“We’re going to see reporting before the end of the year on changes that we can make,” Iveson said.

“We’re going to find whatever ways we can within whatever happens provincially and federally to take action,” he added. “Obviously, we can’t do it alone.”

The next steps in accelerating the energy strategy include transitioning Edmonton’s fleet to electric vehicles.

Iveson says actions that were planned for 2050 now have to be completed by 2030.

“We’re going to have to move towards carbon neutral buildings much faster than we originally thought.”

Another step will be bringing in the SmartFare electronic touch-and-go transit system.

“With any technological project, it’s a difficult situation,” Manager of Edmonton Transit, Eddie Robar, said. “You look at a big transition, something that impacts our travelling ridership so prominently, you want to make sure you get that right before you implement and that takes time.”

But many on city council believe the status quo will not suffice.

“I don’t think calling it what it is — which is a local and planetary emergency — is inconsistent at all with what we learned when the IPCC (CitiesIPCC Science and Climate Change Conference) was here last spring and which informed the Edmonton Declaration, which has that same spirit behind it,” the mayor said.

On its website, the city explains the Edmonton Declaration is a “bold call-to-action for mayors to take the mantle of leadership on climate change, and amplify the message that rising greenhouse gas emissions severely impact cities.

The Edmonton Declaration:

Engages all levels of government to recognize the immediate and urgent need for action that will limit global warming to 1.5 C

Recognizes that cities face some of the most significant impacts of rising GHG emissions and bear much of the costs for adaptation and mitigation

Reinforces the importance and role of cities in achieving the targets in the Paris Agreement

Calls on the scientific community and other levels of government to provide better data and tools for science-based decision-making

Asks cities to look beyond their borders at the impact of consumption on GHG emissions