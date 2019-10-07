Climate change activists block Edmonton’s Walterdale Bridge during Monday commute

Send this page to someone via email

Activists with the Extinction Rebellion movement blocked a major route into downtown Edmonton Monday morning as part of a series of international protests demanding new climate policies.

The local chapter of the movement said it would be using “non-violent direct action to prevent catastrophic climate and ecological breakdown” by peacefully blocking the Walterdale Bridge during the Monday commute, starting at 7 a.m.

Demonstrators had begun to gather on the bridge in the North Saskatchewan River valley by 6 a.m., Global News observed, and just before 7 a.m. they walked out on to the road.

One driver got out of their vehicle and confronted the protesters, saying they needed to let traffic through. “I gotta get somewhere, man,” he was heard saying.

A motorcyclist drove around the blockade and continued across the bridge.

Extinction Rebellion Edmonton said the action is part of #BridgeOut, a series of similar actions taking place across Canada.

“By engaging in civil disobedience, Extinction Rebellion Canada hopes to pressure elected officials to enact legally binding policies to reduce Canada’s carbon emissions to net zero by 2025,” an advisory from the group said.

“This demand aligns with what the world’s best climate scientists tell us is needed to prevent runaway global warming.”

Northbound drivers wanting to avoid the blockade can detour east to Scona Road to cross the river over the Low Level Bridge and the James Macdonald Bridge or west to the Groat Road Bridge.

Similar demonstrations happened earlier on Monday in European cities like Berlin and Amsterdam as well as in Halifax and the Toronto area in eastern Canada.

In Berlin, around 1,000 people blocked the Grosser Stern, a traffic circle in the middle of the German capital’s Tiergarten Park dominated by the landmark Victory Column, in a protest that started in the early morning.

Members of Extinction Rebellion also set up a camp outside Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office, reflecting dissatisfaction with a climate policy package drawn up last month by her government, ahead of what it called an “international rebellion” starting Monday. The group said protests are planned in 60 cities worldwide.

In Amsterdam, hundreds of demonstrators blocked a major road outside the Rijksmuseum, one of the city’s most popular tourist draws, and set up tents.

The demonstration went ahead despite the city banning activists from gathering on the road. The protesters ignored police calls for them to move to a nearby square.

Founded in Britain last year, the Extinction Rebellion movement, also known as XR, now has chapters in some 50 countries.

— With files from Geir Moulson and Mike Corder, The Associated Press