Canada

Climate activists plan to occupy Kitchener bridge on Monday morning

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 4:10 pm
Updated October 4, 2019 4:28 pm
The Bridgeport Bridge.
The Bridgeport Bridge. Google Maps

A planned protest could cause delays on Monday morning for those who commute through the Bridgeport area of Kitchener.

The local chapter of a group called Extinction Rebellion Canada says it plans to occupy the Bridgeport Bridge at Bridge Street and Lancaster Street at around 7: 15 a.m. as part of a global action.

Extinction Rebellion KW says it will be a non-violent protest.

The national BridgeOut campaign is intended to continue to bring attention to the issue of climate change ahead of the federal election.

The local chapter says it is also aiming to promote the need for better infrastructure in the city of Kitchener for cyclists and public transit users.

A spokesperson for Waterloo Regional Police told Global News that they are aware of the protest and that they will be on hand to take action if needed.

