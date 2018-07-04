Pipeline protesters still dangling from Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Pipeline protesters are still dangling high above Burrard Inlet, determined to halt Kinder Morgan tanker traffic.

Seven climbers rappelled from the bridge Tuesday morning, while five additional climbers were on the bridge’s catwalk.

Greenpeace Canada is taking responsibility for the aerial blockade, which it says is to protest the Trans Mountain oilsands oil tanker traffic.

The climbers say they are currently in the path of the oilsands oil tanker, Serene Sea, which is docked at the Vancouver terminal. They say the tanker was scheduled to leave port on Tuesday morning but is now being blocked from leaving by the climbers.

However, in a statement to CKNW, Kinder Morgan said: “There is no impact to our operations at this time as there are no vessels scheduled to arrive at or depart Westridge Marine Terminal [Tuesday] morning.”

Protesters say the goal is to get the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to prevent this crude bitumen travelling through these waters,” protester William George, who is dangling from the bridge, told Global News Tuesday.

PHOTOS of the protest: