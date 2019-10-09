B.C. private school teacher fired for showing Grade 5 kids graphic video about Crusades

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Catholic private school teacher was disciplined and fired after showing a graphic video about the crusades to a class of fifth graders.

The incident happened on Jan. 12 2017, at the Catholic Independent Schools of Vancouver Archdiocese, where Hani Nabil Nagub Amin Malti was working as a teacher, according to a teacher Regulation Branch disciplinary proceeding released this week.

According to the consent resolution agreement, Malti was teaching the kids about the Crusades, when he showed them a seven-minute “age-inappropriate, graphic, narrated YouTube video.”

The video contained graphic drawings showing violence, persecution and torture, according to the document.

“Some students reported being unable to get the images from the film out of their minds, causing them to feel disturbed and scared,” said the document. Tweet This

The following week, the school issued Malti a letter of discipline retroactively suspending him for three days, and fired him.

In May that year, the Teacher Regulation Branch took the case up, and in August of 2019 issued Malti with a citation.

As a part of the consent resolution agreement, Malti admitted the circumstances of the incident constituted professional misconduct and agreed to a formal reprimand.