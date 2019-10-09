Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

B.C. private school teacher fired for showing Grade 5 kids graphic video about Crusades

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 1:29 pm
Updated October 9, 2019 1:30 pm
Conquest of the Orthodox city of Constantinople by the crusaders in 1204 .
Conquest of the Orthodox city of Constantinople by the crusaders in 1204 . David Aubert (1449-79) - 15th century miniature

A Vancouver Catholic private school teacher was disciplined and fired after showing a graphic video about the crusades to a class of fifth graders.

The incident happened on Jan. 12 2017, at the Catholic Independent Schools of Vancouver Archdiocese, where Hani Nabil Nagub Amin Malti was working as a teacher, according to a teacher Regulation Branch disciplinary proceeding released this week.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher who repeatedly contacted former students barred from the classroom

According to the consent resolution agreement, Malti was teaching the kids about the Crusades, when he showed them a seven-minute “age-inappropriate, graphic, narrated YouTube video.”

Florida teacher fired for failing her students
Florida teacher fired for failing her students

The video contained graphic drawings showing violence, persecution and torture, according to the document.

“Some students reported being unable to get the images from the film out of their minds, causing them to feel disturbed and scared,” said the document.

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: B.C. music teacher reprimanded for telling Grade 6, 7 students about serial killers

The following week, the school issued Malti a letter of discipline retroactively suspending him for three days, and fired him.

In May that year, the Teacher Regulation Branch took the case up, and in August of 2019 issued Malti with a citation.

As a part of the consent resolution agreement, Malti admitted the circumstances of the incident constituted professional misconduct and agreed to a formal reprimand.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Teacherteacher regulation branchGraphic Videoteacher firedcatholic school teacher firedconsent resolution agreementcrusadescrusades videofired crusadesgraphic crusades vidoprivate school teacher firedtorture video
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.