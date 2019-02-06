B.C. teacher who repeatedly contacted former students barred from the classroom

A former B.C. elementary school teacher has had his credentials permanently revoked after exchanging inappropriate messages with a series of former students.

The ban was imposed last month, according to a consent resolution agreement from the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch (TRB).

According to the document, Bryan Edmund Cederholm has held B.C. teacher’s certification since July 2014.

It says that as early as 2016, Cederholm was advised by his school district to refrain from having inappropriate contact with students.

However, it states that in February 2017, Cederholm exchanged inappropriate messages with a 12-year-old female student he had previously taught. He was reprimanded and suspended for two days without pay.

In March, 2017 Cederholm was fired.

That came after his school district made a report to the TRB about inappropriate messages Cederholm had sent in February to a 14-year-old female former student, according to the agreement.

Among those messages was a photo of his current students, the report said.

That same February, Cederholm had also contacted a different 14-year-old female former student through Instagram. The student blocked him, states the consent resolution agreement.

In April 2017, the Commissioner of Teacher Regulation began an investigation after receiving a report from a parent about communications between their daughter and Cederholm.

It found that during the 2016-2017 school year, Cederholm had sent inappropriate messages to a 16-year-old female student, and that he showed her text messages about her that he had exchanged with someone else.

“The student felt so uncomfortable that she blocked Cederholm from contacting her on social media,” states the consent resolution agreement.

In January 2019, the TRB got a report that Cederholm had communicated inappropriately with 13-year-old former student between October 2016 and January 2017 on a variety of social media platforms.

As a result, on Jan. 24, “Cederholm entered into a consent resolution agreement with the Commissioner in which he agreed that his conduct described … above constitutes professional misconduct,” and agreed to the cancellation of his teaching certificate.

Cederholm has also agreed never to apply for re-certification.

According to the document, the commissioner settled on the permanent ban after considering Cederholm’s inappropriate contact with adolescent female students, the fact he repeated the behaviour and through multiple contact points — some outside the classroom — and that he had been previously told not to engage in such conduct.