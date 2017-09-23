B.C. teacher suspended for questionable interactions with a student

A Nicola-Similkameen teacher has been suspended for a month after some questionable conversations with a student.

In a document released by the B.C. teachers’ watchdog, Ryan George Ferguson agrees he shared personal stories with students, including telling one girl that he had a nickname with sexual connotation.

During the school year, he complimented the same student on her appearance, which she says made her feel weird.

Shortly after she graduated, Ferguson reached out to her on social media and asked her and a friend to join him for a drink knowing she was under the legal age.

The student says she felt so uncomfortable that she ended plans to upgrade courses because he was still working at the school.

In addition to his suspension, Ferguson has also been ordered to complete a Reinforcing Respectful Professional Boundaries course.