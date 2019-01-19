B.C. music teacher reprimanded for telling Grade 6, 7 students about serial killers

A former Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district teacher has been reprimanded for a series of inappropriate conversations with Grade 6 and 7 students, which included talking about serial killers.

According to a consent resolution agreement published to the BC Teacher Regulation Branch, Tracy Joseph Fairly was a teacher on call in the district in January, 2018 when the incidents happen.

Fairly was teaching a Grade 6/7 music class at the time.

In one case, he acknowledged telling the students about the Robert Pickton murders, and described how prostitutes were lured to Pickton’s farm, killed and fed to the pigs.

He also told the students they should not hitchhike, or they could be murdered by a serial killer. In a different conversation, he told the kids how he had hitchhiked through Europe as a young person.

In another incident, Fairly acknowledged that he told the children a story about how he watched a teenager die in an undertow in Hawaii.

Fairly also told the students a story about how he was once approached by an attractive woman in a bar who asked him to buy her a drink. When the drink turned out to be quite expensive, he said he wouldn’t pay — only to be stopped by the bar’s bouncer.

According to the resolution, he acknowledged telling the students about how he believed this was a scam to trick drunk male customers.

The resolution also reports that Fairly once made a video of a Grade 5 music class that he told them he would show to a music producer, and that he would get copies made for them. He did not get permission from administrators to record the children, and, in fact, had no plans to show it to a producer.

Instead, the resolution states, he made the video to show his wife, and misled the kids.

Fairly resigned from the district in April, 2018.

According to the resolution, Fairly agreed to a reprimand for professional misconduct, acknowledging that he lacked insight into his conduct and that the discussions he had with students were unrelated to the subject matter he was supposed to be teaching.

The reprimand is to be kept on file by regulators and was published online.