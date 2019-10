Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews say they aren’t certain they can salvage a northeast Calgary Dairy Queen that went up in flames on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a call from the Calgary Fire Department after 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Centre Street N.E.

Officers said there is extensive damage to the structure and couldn’t speculate on a cause.

DAIRY QUEEN FIRE – if anything, this fire is growing but an officer is telling me everyone got out safe #yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/l2xeEHOY3c — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) October 9, 2019

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement