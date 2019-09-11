Man burns 70% of body in Calgary backyard fire incident​

Seventy per cent of a man’s body was burned after a backyard fire incident on Tuesday, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

Police said it happened in the 4800 block of Edmonton Trail at 7:50 p.m.

The CFD and police said three people were sitting around a fire when one man poured a flammable liquid on it. Flames shot up and burned the man.

One person suffered serious, extensive injuries and was taken to hospital, according to police.

There were no other injuries and officials continue to investigate, the CFD said.