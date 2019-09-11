View Full Results
Calgary Fire
September 11, 2019 1:08 am

Man burns 70% of body in Calgary backyard fire incident​

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man suffered extensive injuries after a backyard fire incident in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Global News
A A

Seventy per cent of a man’s body was burned after a backyard fire incident on Tuesday, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

Police said it happened in the 4800 block of Edmonton Trail at 7:50 p.m.

The CFD and police said three people were sitting around a fire when one man poured a flammable liquid on it. Flames shot up and burned the man.

One person suffered serious, extensive injuries and was taken to hospital, according to police.

There were no other injuries and officials continue to investigate, the CFD said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
4800 block of Edmonton Trail
backyard fire Calgary burns
Calgary Fire
Calgary fire department
Calgary fire injuries
Calgary man body burned
Calgary man burned
Calgary man burned backyard fire
Calgary man burned fire
fire Calgary burns

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.