Canada
September 2, 2019 10:57 am
Updated: September 2, 2019 11:29 am

Lightning strike sparks fire, severely damages Calgary home

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

WATCH: The Calgary Fire Department said residents were able to escape uninjured after a lightning strike sparked a fire in the University Heights neighbourhood.

A A

The Calgary Fire Department said a house in University Heights sustained “severe damage” in a fire that was caused by a lightning strike early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the house fire at 2:15 a.m.

The home was damaged, as was a nearby tree.

The fire department said two adults were home at the time but got out of the house and were not injured. They will have to find another place to stay, though.

Story continues below

“The fire was quickly brought under control and crews were remaining on scene through the night looking for hot spots and extension,” the CFD said in a news release.

READ MORE: Videos capture bright object streaking across Alberta skyline

A fire investigator was also on scene to determine the extent of the damage.

Enmax also responded to check the utility services.

Watch below (Aug. 6, 2019): Calgary fire crews were called to a house in Douglasdale after it was struck by lightning. Michael King reports.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Fire
Calgary fire department
Calgary House Fire
Calgary weather
lightning strike
University Heights

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.