Lightning strike sparks fire, severely damages Calgary home

The Calgary Fire Department said a house in University Heights sustained “severe damage” in a fire that was caused by a lightning strike early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the house fire at 2:15 a.m.

The home was damaged, as was a nearby tree.

The fire department said two adults were home at the time but got out of the house and were not injured. They will have to find another place to stay, though.

“The fire was quickly brought under control and crews were remaining on scene through the night looking for hot spots and extension,” the CFD said in a news release.

A fire investigator was also on scene to determine the extent of the damage.

Enmax also responded to check the utility services.

