4 dogs found dead in Dover duplex fire: Calgary Fire Department

Four dogs were found dead following a house fire in the community of Dover on Sunday, according to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD).

Firefighters were called to a duplex in the 3400 block of Doverthorn Road Southeast just after 8 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the structure.

Firefighters were able to make their way into the kitchen and extinguish the flames, but the fire had spread to the attic before being put out, the CFD said.

Three people who lived in the duplex were not home at the time of the fire, according to the CFD.

During a search of the residence, the CFD said firefighters found four dogs that had succumbed to the dense smoke.

Both ATCO and Enmax were called to the scene to help shut off gas and electricity to the home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.