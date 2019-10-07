Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

4 dogs found dead in Dover duplex fire: Calgary Fire Department

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 8:52 am
Updated October 7, 2019 8:53 am
Firefighters respond to a kitchen fire in a duplex in Dover on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. .
Firefighters respond to a kitchen fire in a duplex in Dover on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. . Courtesy 49North Media

Four dogs were found dead following a house fire in the community of Dover on Sunday, according to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD).

Firefighters were called to a duplex in the 3400 block of Doverthorn Road Southeast just after 8 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the structure.

Firefighters were able to make their way into the kitchen and extinguish the flames, but the fire had spread to the attic before being put out, the CFD said.

READ MORE: Calgary officials provide safety tips as fire prevention week kicks off

Three people who lived in the duplex were not home at the time of the fire, according to the CFD.

During a search of the residence, the CFD said firefighters found four dogs that had succumbed to the dense smoke.

Story continues below advertisement

Both ATCO and Enmax were called to the scene to help shut off gas and electricity to the home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
House FireCalgary fire departmentEnmaxCFDAtcoCalgary Doverduplex fireDoverDover fireCalgary Dover fireDover duplex fireDoverthorn Road fire
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.