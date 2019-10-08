Menu

Crime

Man charged after Toronto seniors allegedly targeted in fraudulent home repair scheme

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 4:18 pm
Updated October 8, 2019 11:08 pm
Toronto police warning about alleged ‘home repair’ scam
WATCH ABOVE: Police are warning the public about an alleged home renovation scam targeting affluent Toronto neighbourhoods. Now members of one neighbourhood are sharing their stories in the hope that others won’t get duped. Jamie Mauracher reports. (Sept. 26)

Toronto police say a 29-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with fraud after seniors were allegedly targeted under a home repair scheme.

Police said officers were called to the Lawrence Park neighbourhood, near Bayview Avenue and Blythwood Road, on Sept. 24 with reports between one and three men were approaching homes owned by seniors “and convincing them that they need roof, driveway, or some sort of home renovation.”

Investigators alleged in a statement that the men provided the repairs needed along with a financial quote. After the work began, police said the men told the residents more work was needed and increased the price while demanding money.

READ MORE: Home repair scheme targeting seniors, say Toronto police

Officers said the men took cash from the residents and in at least one of the cases, the residents were escorted to a bank machine close by where money was withdrawn.

Story continues below advertisement

In the end, police said “it is believed that no actual repairs are required or completed.”

In an update released on Tuesday, officers said Martin Thomas Quinn was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation. He was charged with fraud over $5,000 and was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Friday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that there might be additional victims. Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police say Martin Thomas Quinn was arrested and charged on Thursday.
Police say Martin Thomas Quinn was arrested and charged on Thursday. Handout / Toronto Police Service
TAGS
Toronto crime, Lawrence Park, Toronto Fraud, 53 division, Toronto scams, Home renovation scam, Lawrence Park home renovation scam, Toronto home renovation fraud, Toronto home renovation scams
