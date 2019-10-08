Brandon man charged with threatening family with mace, kicking dog

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a September incident in which he’s accused of threatening a Brandon family and kicking their dog.

Police said the family was playing with their dog around 7:30 p.m. on 26th Street North in Brandon, when an unknown man walked up to them and who threatened them with bear mace.

The man also kicked the dog, they said.

The family was able to capture the incident on video, which led to the suspect’s arrest Monday afternoon.

The suspect is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, possessing a prohibited weapon, and cruelty to animals.

He’ll appear in a Brandon courtroom Dec. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

08 October, 2019 Media Release… 21-year-old male faces Weapons charges, and Cruelty to Animals charge…https://t.co/Ehk43RYyPm pic.twitter.com/DViiJrlciY — Brandon Police (@BrandonPolice) October 8, 2019