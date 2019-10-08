Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police seeking witnesses after alleged hit-and-run, assault in Digby

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 10:42 am
Nova Scotia RCMP are asking the witnesses of a reported assault to come forward.
Nova Scotia RCMP are asking the witnesses of a reported assault to come forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police are asking for the public’s help in connection with an investigation into an alleged hit-and-run and assault in Digby, N.S., over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to Birch Street at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a home and then left the scene.

READ MORE: Man facing charges after alleged break-and-enter in western New Brunswick — RCMP

A short time later, police say they received another call reporting that three men were smashing the windows of a vehicle near a restaurant in Digby and trying to get the driver out of the vehicle.

“Police quickly determined the vehicle in both incidents was the same,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find the injured driver, who was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the men who were reportedly assaulting the driver had left the scene, and officers are now looking for help in identifying the suspects.

READ MORE: Police seek help in break-and-enter investigation near Fredericton

RCMP say there are witnesses to the alleged assault, and they are asking those witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Digby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaPoliceAssaultNova Scotia RCMPDigbyBirch StreetDigby RCMPDigby assaultDigby crime
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.