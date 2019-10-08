Police seeking witnesses after alleged hit-and-run, assault in Digby

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help in connection with an investigation into an alleged hit-and-run and assault in Digby, N.S., over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to Birch Street at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a home and then left the scene.

A short time later, police say they received another call reporting that three men were smashing the windows of a vehicle near a restaurant in Digby and trying to get the driver out of the vehicle.

“Police quickly determined the vehicle in both incidents was the same,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find the injured driver, who was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the men who were reportedly assaulting the driver had left the scene, and officers are now looking for help in identifying the suspects.

RCMP say there are witnesses to the alleged assault, and they are asking those witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Digby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.