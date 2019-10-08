Driver suffers serious injuries in 2-vehicle crash in Hagersville

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of an SUV was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Third Line Road in Hagersville on Monday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Haldimand County say they received a call, along with paramedics, at 8:47 p.m. to a location on Third Line Road at Highway 6, where it was reported that an SUV had struck a tractor trailer.

Traffic investigators believe the SUV was travelling eastbound on Third Line Road when it struck the tractor trailer, which was also travelling eastbound and had stopped at a stop sign at Highway 6.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV was transported to an out-of-town hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Police say Third Line Road was closed between Highway 6 and Cayuga Road for approximately three hours for an investigation and cleanup. The roadway reopened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

0:37 Rear wheels fall off transport truck trailer carrying mulch on Hwy. 401 Rear wheels fall off transport truck trailer carrying mulch on Hwy. 401