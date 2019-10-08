Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver suffers serious injuries in 2-vehicle crash in Hagersville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 8:17 am
OPP in Haldimand County say an SUV and a tractor trailer collided on Third Line Road in Hagersville on Monday night.
OPP in Haldimand County say an SUV and a tractor trailer collided on Third Line Road in Hagersville on Monday night. @OPP_WR

The driver of an SUV was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Third Line Road in Hagersville on Monday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Haldimand County say they received a call, along with paramedics, at 8:47 p.m. to a location on Third Line Road at Highway 6, where it was reported that an SUV had struck a tractor trailer.

Traffic investigators believe the SUV was travelling eastbound on Third Line Road when it struck the tractor trailer, which was also travelling eastbound and had stopped at a stop sign at Highway 6.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in fatal crash in Delhi, Ont., involving transport truck

Investigators say the driver of the SUV was transported to an out-of-town hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Police say Third Line Road was closed between Highway 6 and Cayuga Road for approximately three hours for an investigation and cleanup. The roadway reopened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Rear wheels fall off transport truck trailer carrying mulch on Hwy. 401
Rear wheels fall off transport truck trailer carrying mulch on Hwy. 401

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceHighway 6two vehicle collisionTwo Vehicle CrashHaldimand CountyHagersvilleTractor Trailer CollisionHighway 6 trafficThird Line collisionThird Line crashthird line roadThird Line traffic
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.