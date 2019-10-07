Pedestrian killed in fatal crash in Delhi, Ont., involving transport truck

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have released the identity of the person who was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian in Delhi over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the collision at an address on Highway 3 around 6:35 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a transport truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 and was attempting to turn southbound onto Mill Street when it collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 26-year-old Daxxon Quase Hader, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, remained at the scene and is co-operating with police, OPP say.

Highway 3 was closed between Western Avenue and Church Street for approximately seven hours on Saturday. West Region OPP reconstructionist and technical collision investigators assisted with the investigation, along with the OPP forensic identification unit.

The investigation is ongoing.