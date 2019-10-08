Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian-born scientist James Peebles wins Nobel Prize in physics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2019 6:27 am
Updated October 8, 2019 7:23 am
Goran K Hansson (C), Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and academy members Mats Larsson (L) and Ulf Danielsson, announce whe winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics during news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 08, 2019. The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded to (L-R on the screen) James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz. Photo: Claudio Bresciani / TT / code 10090.
Goran K Hansson (C), Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and academy members Mats Larsson (L) and Ulf Danielsson, announce whe winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics during news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 08, 2019. The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded to (L-R on the screen) James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz. Photo: Claudio Bresciani / TT / code 10090. Claudio Bresciani / TT / code 10090

Canadian-born scientist James Peebles is one of three people who have won the Nobel Prize in physics this year.

He won the award “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology.”

Peebles is a physics professor at Princeton University in New Jersey.

READ MORE: Nobel prize in medicine awarded to 3 scientists for learning how cells use oxygen

He was born in St. Boniface, Man., and did his undergraduate studies at the University of Manitoba before moving to Princeton for graduate studies.

He shares the prize with Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz.

Mayor and Queloz won “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Nobel PrizeCanadian Nobel PrizeNobel Prize CanadianCanadian ScientistCosmologyDidier QuelozJames PeeblesJames Peebles nobel prizeMichel MayorNobel Prize Canada scientistnobel prize James PeeblesNobel prize week
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.