Traffic

Climate change activists close Vancouver’s Burrard Bridge to traffic

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 12:35 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 12:59 pm
Climate activists create bridge blockade in downtown Vancouver
A group of climate activists is shutting down the Burrard street bridge today. Demonstrators with extinction rebellion planning to stage a blockade on the bridge well into the evening. Jennifer Palma reports.

A group of climate change activists has shut down the Burrard Street bridge on Monday.

Demonstrators with Extinction Rebellion have set up a blockade on the bridge, closing it off to vehicle traffic. Cyclists and pedestrians will reportedly be able to get through.

Vancouver police say they are expecting traffic delays around the bridge and are asking motorists to plan accordingly.

Protesters assembled at Seaforth Peace Park at the foot of the bridge with plans to march to the structure around 8:30 a.m.

About an hour later, activists walked across the bridge chanting “climate action.”

Critics say the blockade will lead to more emissions from cars stuck in traffic.

Climate change activists and drivers clash at Walterdale #BridgeOut blockade in Edmonton
Climate change activists and drivers clash at Walterdale #BridgeOut blockade in Edmonton

Activist Edison Huang said additional emissions created by the protests are “a small cost to pushing forward with systemic change.”

Similar protests were planned for approximately 60 cities around the world.

In Edmonton, activists with the Extinction Rebellion movement blocked a major route into downtown Edmonton Monday morning, leading to tense moments between demonstrators and drivers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
VancouverBurrard bridgeclimate change protestextinction rebellionExtinction Rebellion protestBurrard Bridge trafficBurrard Bridge closedExtinction Rebellion Burrard BridgeExtinction Rebellion VancouverXRXR Vancouver
