Climate change activists close Vancouver’s Burrard Bridge to traffic

A group of climate change activists has shut down the Burrard Street bridge on Monday.

Demonstrators with Extinction Rebellion have set up a blockade on the bridge, closing it off to vehicle traffic. Cyclists and pedestrians will reportedly be able to get through.

Vancouver police say they are expecting traffic delays around the bridge and are asking motorists to plan accordingly.

#VanTraffic we are expecting traffic delays on and around Burrard Bridge later this morning. Please plan accordingly. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 7, 2019

Protesters assembled at Seaforth Peace Park at the foot of the bridge with plans to march to the structure around 8:30 a.m.

About an hour later, activists walked across the bridge chanting “climate action.”

Climate activists are now walking across Burrard Street Bridge chanting ‘climate action’ pic.twitter.com/DDUUOaRbd2 — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) October 7, 2019

Critics say the blockade will lead to more emissions from cars stuck in traffic.

Activist Edison Huang said additional emissions created by the protests are “a small cost to pushing forward with systemic change.”

Similar protests were planned for approximately 60 cities around the world.

In Edmonton, activists with the Extinction Rebellion movement blocked a major route into downtown Edmonton Monday morning, leading to tense moments between demonstrators and drivers.