Canada

Fire burns Abbotsford laundromat

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted October 7, 2019 1:46 am
.
. Global News

Several Abbotsford businesses are dealing with the aftermath of a fire that broke out Sunday evening.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of “Rose Laundromat” at around 7:30 p.m.

The area around the 32-hundred block of George Ferguson Way was closed off to traffic for hours, as firefighters fought to get a handle on the blaze.

Neighbouring businesses, including an insurance company and a pizza restaurant, appear to have sustained significant water damage.

No word on the cause of the fire.

It’s not known yet if there are any injuries.

TAGS
FireAbbotsfordLaundromatGeorge Ferguson Way
