Man arrested following weapons complaints in Annapolis County, N.S.

Annapolis District RCMP responded to a weapons complaint involving a man in the Victoria Road East area of Clementsvale on Thursday.

Police said they attempted to locate the man, but were not immediately able to find him.

Police continued their search for the suspect on Friday, interviewing several people and checking locations the individual was known to frequent.

On Saturday, at approximately 4 p.m., police arrested the suspect without incident on Victoria East Road in Clementsvale.

The 42-year-old man was held in custody pending a court appearance on Oct. 7 in Digby provincial court. He is facing charges of:

Careless use of a firearm (2 counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (2 counts)

Assault with a weapon

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

