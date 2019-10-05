BC SPCA, RCMP execute raid for possible cockfighting ring at Surrey farm

Send this page to someone via email

A possible cockfighting ring at a Surrey farm is being investigated by the BC SPCA.

Several peace officers with the SPCA along with B.C. RCMP officers descended on a farm in the 16600-block of 50 Avenue Saturday morning.

Marcie Moriarty with the BC SPCA confirmed the warrant was being executed, but little else about the file is being revealed.

RCMP would not comment on the latest investigation.

Sources told Global News the warrant was being executed amid allegations of cockfighting at the farm.

It’s not yet known if any arrests have been made or if any animals were seized.

Cockfighting is a brutal blood sport in which roosters fight each other to death. It’s illegal in Canada and can lead to animal cruelty charges, which carry a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

In 2008, five B.C. men faced animal cruelty charges after the SPCA raided three separate properties in Cloverdale — the scene of the largest cockfighting operation ever discovered in Canada.

More than 1,200 birds that were seized in the investigation all had to be put down.

Authorities in that case found five fighting pits and fighting birds tethered to barrels at one property, and a wide range of paraphernalia associated with cockfighting on the other two properties.

The evidence included spurs or gaffs that are used to slash opponents, scorecards to record wins and losses, needles and medications used on injured birds.

At that time, the maximum penalty for animal cruelty offences related to cockfighting was six months in prison or a $2,000 fine and a two-year ban on owning animals.

In 2018, then-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould introduced C-84 to strengthen the Criminal Code against animal fighting and bestiality, including raising the maximum prison sentence to five years.

It was given royal assent this past June.

—With files from the Canadian Press