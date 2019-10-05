Menu

Canada

Quebec government worker dies in workplace accident on cranberry farm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2019 2:18 pm
Police say an emergency button was pushed to stop the machine and the woman was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.
A 35-year-old employee of Quebec’s agriculture ministry has died in an accident at a cranberry farm in Shawinigan, about halfway between Montreal and Quebec.

The accident occurred Friday morning when the woman fell from a platform while filming at the site.

Provincial police say a piece of the woman’s clothing, later identified as a scarf by the workplace health and safety board, got caught in moving machinery.

Quebec mulls banning 'Bonjour-Hi' greeting for stores, government services

Police say an emergency button was pushed to stop the machine and the woman was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

The provincial workplace health and safety board has opened an investigation that will include an evaluation of the work methods and machinery on the farm.

Quebec Agriculture Minister André Lamontagne offered his condolences to the victim’s family, and said support would be offered to her colleagues.

Quebec premier denounces Montrealer who told Jagmeet Singh to 'cut your turban off'

