Crime

Police continue to investigate 13 years after murder of Leslie Ann Conrad

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 5, 2019 2:01 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

It has been exactly 13 years since Leslie Ann Conrad was last seen by her family and RCMP are continuing to investigate her murder.

Conrad was 45 years old when she disappeared on Oct. 5, 2006. The following day, Conrad’s brother reported that his sister had gone missing.

Investigators interviewed family members who said that when they arrived home on the afternoon of Oct. 5, 2006, the 45-year-old was gone.

It was more than a month before her remains were found by a hunter on November 22, 2006, near Melanson Road in Kings County.

The investigation by police determined that she died as a result of foul play.

October 5 marks the anniversary of the murder of Leslie Ann Conrad.
October 5 marks the anniversary of the murder of Leslie Ann Conrad. Nova Scotia Department of Justice

Nova Scotia RCMP say that Conrad’s death remains unsolved but that officers continue to work to solve the crime.

“We know there is information out there somewhere that might help us find out what happened to Leslie,” says RCMP Const. Dayle Burris.

“Anyone who has information, no matter how they think it might affect the investigation, is encouraged to contact us.”

Conrad’s death is currently listed under Nova Scotia’s Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a specific crime on the program.

Anyone with information regarding the person or persons responsible for the murder of Conrad is urged to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

