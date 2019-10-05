2 facing charges after break-in, theft from pub in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at a pub in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., last month.

Inverness District RCMP say that on Sept. 30, they responded to reports of a break-in at a pub on Granville Street.

READ MORE: 54-year-old dead after crash on Nova Scotia’s Cabot Trail

Investigators were able to determine that a break-in occurred between 11 p.m. the previous evening and 8:30 a.m. that morning.

Police were informed that eight or nine bottles of liquor had been stolen in the incident.

The Mounties were able to identify two suspects and obtained a search warrant for a residence.

One suspect was arrested on Granville Street on Oct. 1, and a short time later the second suspect was arrested inside a residence on Granville Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say both arrests were made without incident. Officers who searched the home were able to locate the stolen liquor.

1:15 Winnipeg police hope new anti-theft cards will keep thieves out of vehicles Winnipeg police hope new anti-theft cards will keep thieves out of vehicles

Matthew Charles Dorton, 21, of Chapel Island, N.S., has been charged with break and enter, theft and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking. He was remanded into custody and returned to Antigonish Provincial Court on Friday.

Robert MacDonald, 22, of Port Hawkesbury, N.S., has been charged with possession of stolen property. He’s scheduled to attend Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Nov. 25.