54-year-old dead after crash on Nova Scotia’s Cabot Trail

A 54-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Cape Breton’s Cabot Trail.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to a call about a collision in Middle River, N.S., at 11:06 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say an SUV left the roadway and went down an embankment. The driver, the vehicle’s only occupant, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Mounties say they closed a portion of the Cabot Trail to traffic for several hours as they examined the scene.

The road was reopened at 9 p.m., and police say their investigation is ongoing.

