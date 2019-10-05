1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Newmarket residential area

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in a Newmarket residential area Friday night.

Staff Sgt. Aaron Busby said officers responded to reports of gunshots on Colter Street in the area of Yonge Street and Mulock Drive around 9 p.m.

Officers found two victims, one male and one female, who had been shot.

Busby said they were both transported to hospital, where the male victim was pronounced dead. The female victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Police said a dark-coloured sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting but did not provide additional suspect information.

Busby said a number of neighbours were outside around the time of the shooting and called on any witnesses to come forward.

