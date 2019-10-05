Menu

Crime

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Newmarket residential area

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 5, 2019 9:38 am
Updated October 5, 2019 9:39 am
York Regional Police officer at the scene of a shooting on Colter Street in Newmarket.
York Regional Police officer at the scene of a shooting on Colter Street in Newmarket. John Hanley / Global News

York Regional Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in a Newmarket residential area Friday night.

Staff Sgt. Aaron Busby said officers responded to reports of gunshots on Colter Street in the area of Yonge Street and Mulock Drive around 9 p.m.

Officers found two victims, one male and one female, who had been shot.

READ MORE: Police searching for suspect following reported bank robbery in Newmarket

Busby said they were both transported to hospital, where the male victim was pronounced dead. The female victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Police said a dark-coloured sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting but did not provide additional suspect information.

Busby said a number of neighbours were outside around the time of the shooting and called on any witnesses to come forward.

Toronto police investigate double homicide in city’s north end
Toronto police investigate double homicide in city’s north end
