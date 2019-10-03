Man dead after stabbing in Toronto’s financial district

Toronto police say a man is dead after a stabbing in the city’s financial district late Wednesday.

Duty Insp. Darren Alldrit said officers were called to the area of King Street and University Avenue at 10:40 p.m. for reports of a group of people fighting.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found a man in his 50s who had been stabbed. He was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Alldrit said officers searched the area after the stabbing and arrested a suspect, but police are still looking for a third person who was reportedly last seen heading into St. Andrew subway station and may have witnessed the altercation.

“I don’t think there’s any concern for the public at this time for this specific incident because I am confident the person we have now may be the one responsible,” Alldrit told reporters at the scene, adding that there is no word on what may have led to the fight.

Police closed off part of the area around King Street and University Avenue for the investigation, but it was reopened by early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

