Police searching for suspect following reported bank robbery in Newmarket

Investigators are looking to identify a suspect following a reported bank robbery in Newmarket on Thursday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to a bank located in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive for a report of a robbery, police say.

READ MORE: Woman, son and grandson dead after head-on crash in Bradford

When officers arrived, they say they found employees in the bank who were not physically injured.

According to police, investigators determined that a man had entered the bank and approached a teller.

The suspect was armed with a rifle and demanded cash, officers add.

The employee complied and the suspect fled to an awaiting vehicle, police say.

READ MORE: Man, 21, charged with second-degree murder in Newmarket shooting

According to police, the suspect is described to be between 55 and 65 years old with grey hair and a thin build, wearing sunglasses, a dark baseball cap, a grey jacket and white running shoes.

The mid-sized vehicle is described to be a grey four-door sedan, police add.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Grandfather, 2 boys safe after Amber Alert, but complaints about system continue