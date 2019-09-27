Crime
September 27, 2019 2:55 pm

Police searching for suspect following reported bank robbery in Newmarket

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a bank located in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive for a report of a robbery, police say.

Investigators are looking to identify a suspect following a reported bank robbery in Newmarket on Thursday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to a bank located in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive for a report of a robbery, police say.

When officers arrived, they say they found employees in the bank who were not physically injured.

According to police, investigators determined that a man had entered the bank and approached a teller.

The suspect was armed with a rifle and demanded cash, officers add.

The employee complied and the suspect fled to an awaiting vehicle, police say.

According to police, the suspect is described to be between 55 and 65 years old with grey hair and a thin build, wearing sunglasses, a dark baseball cap, a grey jacket and white running shoes.

The mid-sized vehicle is described to be a grey four-door sedan, police add.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

