Man, 21, charged with second-degree murder in Newmarket shooting

A 21-year-old Newmarket man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man that occurred over the weekend.

York Regional Police responded to a weapons call in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive in Newmarket before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Man shot and killed on Sheldon Avenue near Yonge St & Davis Dr in #Newmarket. Area roads closed, tactical & K9 units are on scene. pic.twitter.com/N7TXPCdnIb — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) October 22, 2017

A man was suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived on scene and was transported to hospital.

He was later pronounced dead. Cody Gionet, 30, of the town of Georgina has been identified as the victim.

Two people were arrested at a home close to the scene on Sunday. Police said Monday that one of the men, 21-year-old Travis Whitman, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The other is facing charges that pertain to an unrelated matter.

Whitman was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Tactical unit heading into a house on Sheldon Ave in Newmarket after a shooting on Sat night. Police are calling it a house of interest. pic.twitter.com/GES6wruIHa — Erica Vella (@ericavella) October 22, 2017

Police are appealing for additional witnesses to come forward and are also seeking security camera video from homes or businesses in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at at 1-800-222-TIPS.