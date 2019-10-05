Menu

Crime

2 taken to hospital after collision in Surrey, offending driver flees on foot

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 5, 2019 1:06 am
Police and paramedics on the scene of a serious crash in Surrey that sent two people to hospital on Oct. 4, 2019.
Police and paramedics on the scene of a serious crash in Surrey that sent two people to hospital on Oct. 4, 2019. Shane MacKichan

Surrey RCMP are searching for a driver who fled on foot after crashing into another vehicle Friday night, sending two people to hospital.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Old Yale Road and 133 Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of a collision.

According to police, a Mercedes rear-ended a second vehicle at a high rate of speed, pushing the vehicle off the road.

RCMP say the two victims’ injuries are “serious and potentially life-threatening.”

Witnesses told police they saw the driver running from the scene in unknown condition.

Police say they want to locate the driver and “check on their well-being.”

Investigators remain at the scene of the crash and have closed Old Yale Road to traffic between 132 Street and University Drive. The public is being told to avoid the area.

Any witnesses who saw the collision or observed the Mercedes before the incident are being asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Police are also urging anyone with dashcam video to come forward.

RCMP say more information will be released when further information is available and the road is re-opened.

